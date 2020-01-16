DLA Piper receives seventh Gold Standard Certification from Women In Law Empowerment Forum

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that the firm has received Gold Standard Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF). This marks the seventh time that DLA Piper has received the certification.

WILEF's Gold Standard Certification is the only initiative directed toward certifying, and broadly celebrating and publicizing, law firms that have integrated women into the highest leadership positions in the firm.

"Providing our women lawyers with opportunities to grow their practices and take on significant roles has allowed us to establish diverse leadership teams that are central to our success and to our ability to provide clients with top-tier service," said Kathleen Ruhland, chair of DLA Piper's Leadership Alliance for Women (LAW), which is focused on advancing women lawyers through internal networking, developing leadership skills and creating business development opportunities. "We are thrilled to be recognized for the strides we've made toward promoting gender diversity and fostering an inclusive culture in the legal industry."

To qualify for Gold Standard Certification, law firms with 300 or more practicing lawyers in the United States must demonstrate that women represent a significant percentage of the equity partnership and the highest leadership positions within the firm. The program also focuses on the extent to which women have been promoted to equity partnership, integrated into the firm's governance structure and recognized as major contributors through upper-tier compensation, as well as the level of meaningful diversity among women equity partners.

"We are focused on creating clear pathways to success as we fill crucial positions for the firm, and we are proud of our efforts to ensure that women lawyers are represented in our partnership and in leadership roles," said Fenimore Fisher, DLA Piper's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "Our Gold Standard Certification from WILEF serves as a useful external benchmark as we work to build a platform that is best situated to serve our clients and our communities. We look forward to the continuing success of these and other partners as we move forward."

