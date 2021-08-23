DLA Piper recognized as a top law firm for M&A, named a Powerhouse firm for cross-border deals by BTI Consulting Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it was recognized as a top law firm for M&A in BTI Consulting Group's BTI M&A Outlook 2022: A Whole New World of M&A report and was named a "Powerhouse" – the highest rating in the report, representing the top 1 percent of all law firms – in the report's list of Law Firms Best at Cross-Border Deals.

DLA Piper was one of 20 firms designated "Deft Dealmakers" in the report, which examines the current M&A market and its outlook for the next 12 to 18 months. The firm was also named a "Leader" in BTI's list of Law Firms Best at Public Deals and a "Standout" in a number of categories, including Law Firms Best at Transformative Deals, Law Firms Best at Difficult Deals, Law Firms Best at Private Deals and Law Firms Best at Straightforward Deals.

"These recognitions acknowledge the fact that, regardless of deal type, industry or jurisdiction, we have the ability to seamlessly work across borders with our clients to execute transactions," said Kathleen Ruhland, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice. "Clients depend on us because our lawyers bring a strong understanding of the specific issues that are critical to the success of M&A deals, and we are grateful for their recognition."

The BTI M&A Outlook 2022 report is produced by BTI Consulting Group, an independent market research and intelligence firm, and is based on more than 325 in-depth interviews with leading legal decision-makers at organizations across a number of industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, infrastructure, financial services, consumer goods, insurance, real estate and telecommunications.

