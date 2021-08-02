DLA Piper shortlisted in five categories for The Deal Awards 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that the firm has been shortlisted in five categories by The Deal in its annual awards recognizing the advisers, professionals, firms and banks driving the market forward.

The categories in which the firm has been shortlisted include:

Deal of the Year (Large Cap) for its role as one of the firms representing T-Mobile US, Inc. and Deutsche Telekom AG in T-Mobile's merger with Sprint. The firm's team was led by Nancy Victory and Michael Senkowski , co-chairs of the global Telecom practice.

for its role as one of the firms representing T-Mobile US, Inc. and Deutsche Telekom AG in T-Mobile's merger with Sprint. The firm's team was led by and , co-chairs of the global Telecom practice. Financial Services - Deal (Large Cap) for its role as one of the firms representing Eaton Vance Corp. in its acquisition by Morgan Stanley. Partner Jay Smith led DLA Piper's deal team.

for its role as one of the firms representing Eaton Vance Corp. in its acquisition by Morgan Stanley. Partner led DLA Piper's deal team. Technology, Media & Telecom - Deal (Large Cap) for its role in the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, led by Victory and Senkowski.

for its role in the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, led by Victory and Senkowski. Private Equity Deal (Middle Market) for its role as one of the firms representing Aphria Inc. in its acquisition of SweetWater Brewing Company. The DLA Piper team was led by Christopher Giordano , co-chair of the firm's New York Corporate practice.

for its role as one of the firms representing Aphria Inc. in its acquisition of SweetWater Brewing Company. The DLA Piper team was led by , co-chair of the firm's New York Corporate practice. Consumer, Retail, Food & Beverage - Deal (Middle Market) for its representation of Whole Earth Brands in its acquisition of zero-sugar sweetener brand Swerve. The firm's team was led by Giordano.

The shortlist recognitions underscore DLA Piper's top ranking for M&A deal volume in Mergermarket's annual league tables report for the 11th consecutive year, as well as its recent Legal Advisory Firm of the Year awards at Mergermarket's annual North America M&A Awards recognizing excellence in M&A.

"Our Corporate team facilitates deals creatively and efficiently, with a deep understanding of both the market and our clients' individual needs. These latest recognitions further demonstrate our ability to advise on the most complex transactions across a wide range of sectors, providing tailored guidance that helps clients tackle complicated business challenges and advance their goals," said Kathleen Ruhland, US chair and global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice.

"This is a fantastic recognition of our Private Equity capabilities that reflects the strength of our practice and our ability to serve the needs of our PE clients across the many industries in which they do business," said Joseph Silver, global co-chair of the firm's Private Equity practice. "We look forward to continuing to provide top-tier client service and practical legal advice to our PE clients and their portfolio companies."

The Deal will announce the winners of its 2021 awards on September 23.

