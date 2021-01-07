DLA Piper tops list for global M&A deal volume for 11th straight year

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, DLA Piper was the highest-ranked legal advisor in the world for M&A deal volume, according to Mergermarket's league tables. The firm was involved in 650 transactions worldwide, valued at approximately US$127 billion.

Further underscoring its reputation as a market leader, DLA Piper also ranked highly in Mergermarket's league tables in a number of regions and countries worldwide, including:

#1 in Europe for the eighth consecutive year;

for the eighth consecutive year; #2 in the Americas;

#3 in the United States ;

; #1 in the UK for the eleventh consecutive year;

#1 in the Nordics for the fourth consecutive year;

#1 in Denmark for the third consecutive year;

for the third consecutive year; #1 in the CEE;

#2 in Russia ;

; #2 in Sweden ;

; #2 in the Benelux;

#3 in Poland ;

; #4 in France ;

; #4 in Africa ;

; #6 in Australasia;

#8 in Asia Pacific ;

; #8 in the DACH region; and

#10 in Ireland

Over the last decade, DLA Piper has handled more than 5,000 reported M&A transactions globally, valued at a total of more than US$1 trillion.

"We provide seamlessly executed solutions for our clients that combine a fully integrated global platform, local knowledge and insights and deep sector experience, which puts us in a unique position to handle a high volume of diverse and complex transactions," said Kathleen Ruhland, US chair and global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice. "It's an honor to be recognized for this work and a testament to the trust our clients put in us and the caliber of the strategic work they and our teams perform on a daily basis throughout the course of every year."

"Clients value consistency, particularly when it comes to quality," added Bob Bishop, fellow global co-chair of the firm's Corporate practice. "The fact that we have maintained our position as the world's #1 ranked M&A law firm for 11 consecutive years is a testament to that consistency, across all of our geographies. These rankings are a great recognition of the achievements of our team, which has been truly exceptional throughout a year where deep, longstanding relationships and an ability to adapt were more important than ever. I would like to thank our people for the commitment, flexibility and resilience they have shown, and our clients for their continued loyalty, particularly during such unprecedented times."

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

