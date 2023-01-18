DLaw Brings Their Passion For Helping Employees to San Jose, CA.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davtyan Law Firm (www.d.law) continues their strong start to the new year by continuing to expand its outreach, this time to help employees in San Jose, California, and surrounding areas. DLaw's flagship office opened over seven years ago to help fight for the rights of the working class in the Los Angeles area.

The firm achieved industry-leading stats in 2022 and are only looking to surpass those in 2023. The attorneys focus on supporting all Californians in navigating employment issues, such as workplace harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination. Their dedication and determination are what set them apart from other employment law firms in the area.

Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan is eager to see how his firm's experience and skillset will help workers in and around the heart of the San Jose area. The entire team at DLaw will focus to bring approachable and conscientious legal services to all employees in this region.

DLaw also has offices in Los Angeles , San Diego , San Francisco , Fresno , Sacramento , Chico , San Luis Obispo , Lake Tahoe , San Bernardino , Monterey , and Stockton to protect all Californians from abusive employers.

Since its inception in 2015, DLaw's 80-plus lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of California workers recover nearly a quarter of $1 billion from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue nearly 3,000 cases.

DLaw has grown its staff with close to three dozen new hires across a variety of full-time staff positions since the beginning of 2022. The increase in staff further allows DLaw to provide unparalleled support to those who need help.

"Hourly and low-wage workers are a collective group of people who make up the backbone of America," said Emil. "These hard-working individuals often don't have the resources and means to pursue their valid claims because employment law projects intimidation. If anyone has experienced unfair workplace treatment, they can look to us as the best place for help. We're always a phone call or online visit away from answering questions and offering free advice."

DLaw's newest office is located in the heart of Downtown San Jose, at 99 South Almaden Blvd., Suite 600, San Jose, California, 95113

Are you a California employee who is treated unfairly at work? If so, please call 888-TRY-DLAW, visit the www.d.law website or email [email protected] . A representative is standing by 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help with your employment law legal needs.

