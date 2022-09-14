DLaw's Accomplished Employment Law Firm Now Helping Employees in Bakersfield, CA.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The top-rated employment law firm, Davtyan Law Firm ( www.d.law ) is bringing its devotion to helping employees to Bakersfield, California. DLaw initially opened over seven years ago with the main goal of protecting the rights of the working class in the Los Angeles area. Since then, DLaw has focused on helping as many people as possible with employment issues, such as workplace harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination. Their dedication and experience are what sets them apart from other employment law firms in the Bakersfield area.

Opening an office in Central California is important to Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan's ever-growing mission to provide California's workforce with accessible legal services.

DLaw also has offices in Los Angeles , San Diego , San Francisco , Fresno , Sacramento , Lake Tahoe , San Luis Obispo , and Chico to protect all Californians from abusive employers.

Since its inception in 2015, DLaw's 50-plus lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of California workers recover nearly a quarter of $1 billion from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue nearly 3,000 cases.

"Hourly and low-wage workers are a collective group of people who make up the backbone of America," said Emil. "These hard-working individuals often don't have the resources and means to pursue their valid claims because employment law projects intimidation. If anyone has experienced unfair workplace treatment, they can look to us as the best place to help. We're always a phone call or online visit away from answering questions and offering free advice."

DLaw's newest office is located just outside of Downtown Bakersfield at 4900 California Avenue Tower B, 2nd Floor. Bakersfield, California 93309

DLaw specializes in the following fields of employment law:

Wage & Hours Claims — California has strict laws regarding lunch breaks, rest breaks, overtime, expense reimbursements, off-the-clock work, minimum wage, etc. These laws change frequently and can be confusing.

Workplace Harassment & Discrimination — Employers are not allowed to discriminate or harass, based on certain protected classes such as race, age, and gender. In addition, California protects more classes including immigration status, sexual orientation and others.

Wrongful Termination — There are several types of wrongful termination including discrimination, contract violations, sexual harassment, and workplace retaliation.

Protected Leave Violations — California employees are entitled to a variety of protected leaves including FMLA (family and medical leave), new parental leaves, military service leave, and more. California's leave laws protect employees from unlawful discrimination, harassment, or retaliation as a result of requesting or taking protected leave. Employees have a right to take these kinds of leaves, and employers cannot take certain actions just because they exercised that right.

Workplace Retaliation — Workplace retaliation occurs when a business takes negative action against the employee who initially filed a complaint. If an employer punishes or fires an employee for exercising his or her employment rights, it is considered workplace retaliation and it may be illegal.

Are you a California employee who is treated unfairly at work?

