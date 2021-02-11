DLP Lending Announces Executive Hiring of Gary Cho as Vice President of Operations

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Lending, a national provider of acquisition and renovation financing for real estate investors, announced its newest hire, Gary Cho, as Vice President of Operations. Mr. Cho joins the company's leadership team and the DLP Real Estate Capital Executive Team.

As VP of Operations, Mr. Cho will be responsible for overseeing the entire loan process flow, developing and implementing effective tracking systems, as well as spearheading new team initiatives and strategies.

Mr. Cho comes to DLP Lending with over eight years of experience in financial lending services, working for companies such as Temple View Capital and Bozzuto. He has served as Director of Operations and Senior Asset Manager, including overseeing construction projects from day one to delivery, managing a portfolio of 200 residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and managing loan portfolios of 500+ loans. He has also managed project budgets and implemented improvements to decrease loan closing cycles.

Mr. Cho obtained his Master of Professional Studies in Real Estate Finance from Georgetown University and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics/Political from the University of Michigan.

"I'm thrilled to play a key role at DLP Lending, advancing the company's growth in addition to helping individual developers scale their own businesses," commented Mr. Cho. We are making an impact on business owners that seek to build their wealth and provide for their families. DLP Lending impacts real people, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "I am excited to have Gary join DLP Lending as VP of Operations. His experience and expertise in the lending industry will drive our team toward continued growth and streamline the execution of all our innovative loan programs."

