DLP Real Estate Capital Acquires the Edge at Kutztown, a Student Housing Community

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services and real estate investment firm, announced its acquisition of The Edge at Kutztown, a 184-unit student housing property, located in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. The community, renamed to DLP Kutztown, will offer naturally occurring affordable housing to both students and families living in Kutztown and the Greater Lehigh Valley area. The acquisition of DLP Kutztown continues DLP's focused mission on positively impacting the current housing affordability crisis affecting families across the nation.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "The acquisition of DLP Kutztown adds to our growing portfolio and confirms our belief in the Greater Lehigh Valley, where I was born and raised. By transforming the community to a mix of both student and multifamily units, more hardworking individuals and families will be able to live here at a more affordable price. It's humbling to be able to make an impact while continuing to deliver remarkable results for our investors."

Lou Davis, Managing Director of Investments, commented, "DLP Kutztown is a great example of how DLP is making an impact for our residents and investors alike. Our team remains bullish on the Greater Lehigh Valley area and we are committed to adding value in Kutztown through our regional expertise."

DLP Kutztown was built in 2008 and is conveniently located to nearby Kutztown University, one mile from vibrant downtown Kutztown, and is part of historic and beautiful Berks County. It is close to major highway routes offering convenient access to regional employment, including KU, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Sposto Interactive, and more. The multifamily property consists of three-bedroom units with amenities that include full appliance and furniture packages, in-unit washer/dryers, clubhouse, patio with grilling area, and more.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for sales.

