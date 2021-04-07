DLP Real Estate Capital Appoints Brian Sheehan to Senior Executive Team

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services & real estate investment firm, has hired Brian Sheehan as SVP of Risk and Credit Officer.

DLP Real Estate Capital

Mr. Sheehan has more than 30 years of banking, credit, asset management and operational experience, and most recently headed the Credit Risk Management department at publicly traded Arbor Realty Trust, developing credit policy and risk mitigation protocols for their portfolio. Mr. Sheehan has led CMBS, Construction and Agency Asset Management departments, managed Loan Surveillance and Risk Management teams, a Team Lead Underwriter, and consulted for the FDIC as part of their Loss Share program.

In his new role as SVP of Risk and Credit Officer, Mr. Sheehan will be responsible for leading and ensuring best practices are utilized by the lending team in Underwriting, Risk Management, Technology and Systems, new loan products, and facilitating long-term strategic plans.

"I am thrilled to join the DLP team," commented Brian. "As a member of the senior executive team, I look forward to leading the Lending arm of the company in risk management as well as diving into operational strategies and focused product management."

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Brian to DLP. With his deep knowledge of credit and extensive servicing and asset management experience, he will significantly assist us to secure and grow our agency debt platform. I am confident that Brian is the perfect leader to help our fast-growing production environment."

Mr. Sheehan has a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Rutgers University and attended Cardean University and Fairleigh Dickinson University.

