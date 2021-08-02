DLP Real Estate Capital Appoints Jeffrey Bray as Chief Operating Officer

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a financial services and real estate investment firm, has named industry veteran Jeffrey Bray as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Bray joins the company's senior executive team and will actively make an impact in overseeing the high execution, enablement, and development operations and functions of the organization.

DLP Real Estate Capital

Prior to joining DLP, Mr. Bray drove operational excellence at GE Appliances, as well as mergers and acquisitions (18 years) in financial services with Capital One, Bank of America, DFC Global, and Seacoast Bank. Additionally, he led a team to build a successful digital lending company for an international financial services company in Europe.

"I'm beyond excited to welcome Jeff Bray to the DLP team," says CEO Don Wenner. "His insight and strategy knowledge, coupled with his vast experience, align perfectly with our own long-term vision and operational goals. I look forward to working in step with Jeff to further bring our goals to fruition. He is already an inspiration to our team."

"My passion is learning how teams and systems function, change, fail and improve," says Bray. "By joining DLP, I will be able to make an impact for our investors and customers, work with leaders through execution, and ensure the alignment of our resources. I look forward to helping drive innovation and key change in a remarkable organization."

Mr. Bray graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is adept at driving process efficiency and effectiveness in multiple areas of a company by leveraging a variety of tools and skills, such as Six Sigma, Lean, and Robotic Processing Automation. He has purposefully followed his passion through a very diversified career and by giving back to his community; including 28 years of service in the Boy Scouts.

Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE DLP Real Estate Capital