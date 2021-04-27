DLP Real Estate Capital Named to the Financial Times 'The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2021'

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services & real estate investment firm, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP ranked no. 175 out of 500 private companies, ahead of Shopify, Tesla, and Facebook. This is the second annual FT Americas ranking, showing the strength and resilience of companies, from the start of the Covid pandemic to their emergence from the crisis. DLP experienced extraordinary revenue growth in just three years, catapulting from 68.3% to 377%.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO, commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to make the FT Americas' Fastest-Growing List. By adhering to our 20-mile march, our company continues to expand, year after year. In fact, we have grown 60% every year for the past 13 years. We've experienced tremendous growth: $1 billion in loans in our portfolio, $2 billion in real estate owned, and $1 billion in capital under management. And it's our people (now 400 team members strong) who've helped us drive this amazing success."

The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were awarded in the list for 2021. The FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

