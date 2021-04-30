DLRdmv Becomes Georgia's Number One eTitling Provider

ATLANTA, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from the Georgia Department of Revenue recently confirmed DLRdmv as the largest Electronic Title and Registration (ETR) vendor in the Peach State, adding to a long list of plaudits for the trusted electronic titling (eTitling) technology solutions company. According to the March report, DLRdmv surpassed all other eTitling service providers in the state to become the market share leader in Georgia.

"We are ecstatic about being recognized as the number one provider of eTitling in Georgia, with its thriving automotive market and its long list of well-respected dealers," said Johnson Berry, DLRdmv CEO. "DLRdmv would not be at the top of this list without the partnership and trust of our dealer clients, who have been motivated to streamline the car-buying experience for their own customers. That's what has driven us to this position."

DLRdmv received an important endorsement from the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) in October of 2019. Since that time, the leading eTitling provider has set about implementing its DealersFirst mantra in the state in service of GADA's widely respected members.

"GADA endorses only those companies that we feel will provide stellar products and customer service to our members," said Lea Kirschner, President and CEO of GADA. "We recognized early on that DLRdmv's products and services were a gamechanger. Our dealers have had nothing but great things to say about DLRdmv, and that trust is reflected in this report, naming them as the number one eTitling service provider in our state."

DLRdmv's eTitling Platform provides a number of proprietary solutions and value-unique benefits including:

DealersFirst™ Customer Support

DLRsign™ Electronic Signature Technology

AccuFee™ Calculation Technology

DLRscan™ Document Processing

eTitle Management System (eTMS™)

