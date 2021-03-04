DLRdmv Expands Revolutionary eTitling Technology Into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Safety Division (DVS) has authorized DLRdmv's revolutionary electronic titling software for use by dealerships there as part of the state's Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration (EVTR) program. DLRdmv, the most trusted name in eTitling software solutions, expands its geographic footprint after having already established itself as the number one provider of eTitling transactions in the southeast.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to serve both the DVS and the dealers of Minnesota," says DLRdmv Vice President Justin Davis. "As our clients inside and outside Minnesota can attest, our services streamline the car-buying experience for customers and dealers alike. We're replacing a process that averages about 15 minutes at the point-of-sale and turning that into 2 to 3 minutes. Our focus is on being customer-friendly, and we're eager to share that model as we continue to grow our dealer base here in Minnesota."

Though DLRdmv is new to the state, the company has hit the ground running with an experienced team of industry veterans, including dedicated local account executives with decades of experience in Minnesota title and registration work. One of those dedicated local executives, Gaye Smith, has made a career of serving the needs of Minnesota auto dealers.

"I'm excited to get started with such a well-respected company here in my home state," says Gaye Smith, Associate State Director for DLRdmv. "I know the expectations for customer service here in Minnesota and have seen DLRdmv come in and go above and beyond on behalf of the dealers here. Our mantra of DealersFirst™ means putting the needs of dealers before anything else and you see that every day."

DLRdmv serves over 1,000 franchised dealers and carries with it a proven track record from the company's dealings in Georgia and Florida, where it is the leading provider of eTitling services in both states. DLRdmv is endorsed by the Florida Automobile Dealers Association as well as the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association and is widely considered America's fastest-growing eTitling provider.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DLRdmv is a technology company focused on developing innovative and intuitive applications that create efficiencies for automotive dealerships and State government agencies. DLRdmv, recently rated one of the Top 100 Small Workplaces in the US by Fortune Magazine, is a certified Electronic Filing System (EFS) and Electronic Title Registration (ETR) provider in the state of Florida, a certified ETR Program provider in the state of Georgia, and a certified EVTR provider in Minnesota. DLRdmv has leveraged its industry-leading DealersFirst™ Customer Support and Proprietary Technology solutions to become Florida and Georgia's leading eTitling provider. For more information, please contact DLRdmv at [email protected] or visit www.DLRdmv.com.

