DLT Announces Addition of Polyverse Polymorphic Solutions to the AWS Marketplace

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government technology solutions aggregator, today announced the availability of Polyverse integrated security on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. By purchasing through DLT on the AWS Marketplace, government agencies can now quickly and easily acquire Polyverse's groundbreaking Moving Target Defense (MTD) technology, its polymorphic version of Linux.

"If you're running the same version of Linux the nation state attacker has, you're in trouble," said Alex Gounares, CEO of Polyverse. "They're getting the same copy of Linux you have, studying it, finding flaws, and exploiting them. Now with DLT, we offer a one-click solution through the AWS Marketplace that prevents zero-day cyberattacks."

Polyverse MTD randomizes and hardens open source Linux distributions, creating a constantly changing attack surface that is extraordinarily difficult for attackers to penetrate. Most notably, Polyverse does not change the source code of the operating system in any way. This drastically reduces the attack surface for the attacker and does not require user behavior or developer changes.

"As an AWS Public Sector Distributor and Premier Consulting Partner, DLT's ability to distribute Polyverse solutions, bundled with our partners' professional services on the AWS Marketplace, is a key differentiator for our public sector customers," said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president of Sales for DLT Solutions. "We want go beyond the normal and offer a unique seamless security solution for the public sector. With Polyverse, we have achieved that goal."

