DLT Awarded State of Texas DIR Multi-Vendor Software II IDIQ Contract

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has been awarded a State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Multi-Vendor Software II Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to deliver a broad range of software, software as a service (SaaS), support, training and installation services to state, local and education (SLED) agencies and institutions.

The contract is scheduled to run through October 18, 2021 and includes two two-year options that go through October 18, 2025. DLT's channel partners can leverage this contract through DLT's Contract Access Agreement program.

"DLT continues to see significant growth in our SLED business as government continues to use technology and a customer-focused mindset to innovate and better serve citizens," said Brian Strosser, president at DLT Solutions. "This TX-DIR contract strengthens our contract portfolio by providing our technology vendors with another vehicle to bring their IT solutions and services to market and enables our government customers with the ability to buy those technologies through the contract vehicles they prefer."

Through this contract, DLT can provide state and local government entities, as well as educational institutions, with fast and cost-effective means to procure software solutions from leading technology companies, including AppDynamics, Archibus, Autodesk, Blackboard, CloudBees, CrowdStrike, Demisto, ELearningForce, Flexera, Informatica, McAfee, Nuix, One Identity, Palo Alto Networks, Pluralsight, Polyverse, Quest, Red Hat, Software AG, SolarWinds, Sumo Logic, Titus, Tripwire and Veritas.

"With the addition of this TX-DIR contract to DLT's SLED contract portfolio, we are able to deliver increased value to state, local and education agencies and institutions in Texas," said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president of sales for DLT Solutions. "As SLED organizations continue to adopt technologies, they will now be able to procure best-of-breed IT solutions with the ease of predetermined terms and discounts, ensuring these organizations get the technologies and services they need today, while maximizing and preserving taxpayer dollars."

Texas DIR leverages the buying power of the State of Texas and delivers access to hundreds of products and services at volume discount pricing. Texas DIR allows agencies and public organizations, both inside and outside of Texas, to save time and resources by providing easy access to pricing, ordering process and other information.

About DLT Solutions

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services. To learn more, visit our website at www.dlt.com.

