DLT Solutions Awarded $820M Department of Defense ESI Blanket Purchase Agreement for IT Asset Management

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government technology solutions aggregator, announced today that it has been awarded a 10-year Department of Defense (DoD) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Information Technology Asset Management (ITAM). The BPA ceiling is $820M and is scheduled to run through July 11, 2029.

DLT's award currently includes seven technology vendors and the contract has the ability to onramp new vendors over the life of contract. Current vendors include AppDynamics, Archibus, Cloudbees, Flexera, NETSCOUT, Polyverse and Tripwire. The scope of this DoD ESI BPA covers ITAM software, application maintenance support, information technology professional services and related services to support ITAM operations across the DoD enterprise.

"This long-term blanket purchase agreement is a testament to DLT's tenured relationship and unwavering support of the Department of the Defense and the DoD ESI initiative," said Brian Strosser, president of DLT Solutions. "DLT will leverage this new contract to ensure DoD agencies, the intelligence community and the U.S. Coast Guard have streamlined access to the latest ITAM software, simplified enterprise terms and conditions, and increased cost avoidance."

