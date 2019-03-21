DLT Solutions Awarded Department of Commerce Agency Catalog for Tableau Solutions

HERNDON, Va., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions today announced that it has been awarded a new contract through the Department of Commerce (DOC) – Enterprise Services, to provide optimal procurement, optimal pricing and terms, and simplified license management for Tableau enterprise data analytics and visualization technology solutions (EDAV). The contract is a $9.9M, five-year Agency Catalog under the NASA SEWP V Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). This Agency Catalog is the sole source of supply for Tableau software for the entire DOC.

DLT is dedicated to solving public sector IT challenges by providing customers with licensing expertise and best-fit solutions through its extensive Tableau product offerings. To help DOC achieve its main objectives of the EDAV initiative, DLT will leverage its Enterprise Agreement Platform (EAP). DLT's EAP is a comprehensive enterprise license management solution that has a strong track record of helping federal agencies consolidate, centralize, and streamline technology acquisition while improving visibility of demand and utilization data, trends and even quantifiable cost avoidance metrics across the agency and bureaus. DLT's EAP converges the power of the following components:

Vendor-certified team and dedicated Program Manager Comprehensive Program Lifecycle Management methodology Industry-leading DLT MarketPlace

"By using DLT's Enterprise Agreement Platform, the DOC will be able to maximize the value of this enterprise agreement through unprecedented visibility into asset management, reporting, trend analysis, and other metrics used to quantify cost avoidance and ROI of the agreement," said Steve Wells, DLT Senior Director of Program Management. "This visibility simplifies the validation process and supports data-driven investment decisions."

To find out more about how DLT is accelerating public sector growth for technology companies and simplifying procurement through its Enterprise Agreement Platform, click here.

Established in 1991, DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, utilities and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT creates value for technology companies by enabling their public sector customers to make smarter technology choices. We provide access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of over 40 in-house contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

