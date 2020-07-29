DLT Solutions Expands SLED Reach With OMNIA Partners Software Contract Award

HERNDON, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has been awarded a state, local and education (SLED) software indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by lead agency and contract sponsor, Region 4 Education Service Center and made available to agencies nationwide through OMNIA Partners. This contract vehicle allows any SLED organization in the United States to purchase solutions from the technology vendors included in this award.

The OMNIA Partners cooperative program is an efficient resource that streamlines access to DLT's IT portfolio and delivers superior value and savings to SLED organizations nationwide. The OMNIA Partners, Public Sector Software IDIQ initial contract award runs from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2022, with the option to renew for two additional one-year periods.

"The addition of this contract vehicle to DLT's portfolio increases our technology partners' ability to supply the entire U.S. SLED community with the solutions they need to modernize their technology environments and meet their missions," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "It also provides our channel partners with SLED reach nationwide, enabling their customers to source technology leveraging OMNIA Partner's immense purchasing power."

DLT's award currently includes Checkmarx, CloudBees, Cobalt Iron, Crowdstrike, Idaptive, Infor, LogRhythm, NETSCOUT, Novetta, Polyverse, Red Hat and Sumo Logic. New technology vendors can be added over the life of the contract.

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Its purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners a trusted resource for public sector organizations nationwide.

To learn more about DLT's OMNIA Partners, Public Sector Software IDIQ contract, please click here.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

