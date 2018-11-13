DLT Solutions Named Amazon Web Services Public Sector Distribution Partner

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, an award winning public sector technology leader, today announced that it has been named a Public Sector Distribution Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS). As one of the first AWS Public Sector partners and the only Premier Consulting Partner to be recognized as an AWS Public Sector Distributor, DLT is uniquely positioned to help accelerate AWS growth for the partner community through its DLT Cloud Navigator™ program.

"Starting our cloud journey over 9 years ago, DLT has built upon 27 years of Government experience to help transform and accelerate the transition of traditional channel partners' business to the cloud and to help born-in-the-cloud channel partners be successful in the Public Sector," said DLT President, Brian Strosser. "Our expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services and the increasing adoption of cloud computing within the Government will allow our partners access to an immediate and sustained growth path for their business."

DLT Cloud Navigator allows DLT's partner community to leverage a comprehensive range of cloud-based capabilities to support their business transformation, including:

Account Management, Cost Optimization and Billing Support

Marketplace Support

Partner Sales & Marketing Support

Broad portfolio of partner accessible public sector cloud contracts

24x7 US Citizen, US Soil ITAR and GovCloud technical support

Access to hundreds of thousands of cloud prospects

As the only premier consulting distribution partner to achieve both Government and Education competencies, DLT's extensive knowledge of the public sector can help accelerate the growth of our partners' cloud business across this complex landscape. Customers and partners can acquire AWS through a number of DLT-managed cloud-based contracts including: GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, NIH CIO-CS, NASPO ValuePoint, US Communities, Internet2, and more.

For more information on how DLT is accelerating cloud adoption in government, visit www.dlt.com/dlt-cloud-navigator.

About DLT Solutions

Established in 1991, DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, utilities and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT creates value for technology companies by enabling their public sector customers to make smarter technology choices. We provide access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of over 40 in-house contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

