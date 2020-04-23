DLT Solutions Selected by Kemp Technologies as Its U.S. Public Sector Distributor

HERNDON, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has been selected by Kemp Technologies to be its U.S. public sector distributor.

DLT can now provide Kemp's load-balancing solution, which enables staff to easily and securely access business systems and applications through devices, regardless of locations. This solution is the only of its kind available to the U.S. public sector that provides all mandated certifications and approvals (e.g., FIPS 140-2) at no additional cost and delivers an always-on application experience in Azure or AWS cloud environments.

"Managing and securing applications has never been more critical for government agencies and educational institutions," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "Kemp's load-balancing solutions help these organizations accelerate their software modernization efforts through scalable, secure and cost-effective technologies that improve operation command and control."

"We selected DLT Solutions because they're a top-tier technology aggregator that can help us navigate the complexities of doing business in the U.S. public sector," said George Zervos, vice president of sales, Americas, Kemp. "Leveraging DLT's strong relationships in the federal and SLED markets provides us with significantly more opportunities to identify, target and secure new business."

