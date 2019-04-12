DMC Global Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMC Global Inc. (NASD: BOOM) will replace Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 18. LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE is acquiring Belmond Ltd. in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals.

DMC Global engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED DMC Global Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DELETED Belmond Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

