DMC2019, a trendsetter in the world of mold R&D, to be held at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center in June

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Die & Mould China 2019 (DMC2019) and the 2019 Shanghai International Automotive Moulding and Forming Technology Expo, co-organized by the China Die & Mould Industry Association and Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held from June 11 to June 15, 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hongqiao, Shanghai (NH/3H/4.1H Halls). On the heels of three decades of solid growth for China's die and mold industry, DMC has achieved an international position as an authoritative, professional and comprehensive platform that is recognized across the industry for the integration of precise processing, mold manufacturing and forming equipment.

Having started and built its reputation by establishing a strong presence in the international automotive parts and components industry, this year's DMC will feature new services backed by a highly comprehensive communication platform. The 2019 Shanghai International Automotive Moulding and Forming Technology Expo that will be held concurrently can be expected to bring in further molding equipment and technical content, demonstrating the high level of China's automotive molding and forming technology and equipment.

Bringing together the industry leaders and insiders while maintaining its status as a leading exhibition for precise processing and molding technologies

As an annual event focusing on China's leadership across the sector, DMC has received wide attention and strong support from local governments, molding industrial clusters, as well as local associations and industry organizations both in and outside of China. Some 30 delegations from across China, including manufacturers from the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei economic hub and the central and western regions of China will take part in the event, setting new trends in the development of molding manufacturing and precise equipment.

Taking into consideration the expectations of the visitors, the organizers have restructured the layout of the exhibits. 3H Hall is zoned for precision equipment, while 2H Hall focuses on machine tools, die and mold materials and formation and NH Hall is dedicated to die and mold and integrated forming technology. Besides high-end precision processing equipment and technologies as well as advanced mold manufacturing, this year's event will highlight new technologies meant to strengthen the sector, by bringing in 3D additive manufacturing, laser equipment, robot automation and integration, as well as feature new formats, including leading the industry into the modern age by adopting the latest technologies including intelligent mold design and a cloud-based manufacturing ecosystem.

A focus on the mold sector that goes back more than 30 years with the aim of creating China's most professional international mold exhibition

In addition to supporting the manufacturing of heavy equipment and meeting new expectations as a result of changing living standards, China's mold industry has been promoting the use of innovation to apply industrial mass production to product forming. The event, which is expected to be a high-end industry event highlighting precise manufacturing and molding formation technologies, will continue to serve as a communications platform that reflects the direction of the industry, providing an efficient channel for technical and business exchanges for both exhibitors and visitors, while boosting the overall growth and development of the industry, enhancing international competitiveness and contributing to industry prosperity.

