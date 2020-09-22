DMEXCO: Garry Kasparov and Avast CEO, Ondrej Vlcek, discuss privacy and security in our "new normal"

PRAGUE and DUSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, and Garry Kasparov, chess grandmaster, chairman of the Human Rights Foundation in New York, and Avast Security Ambassador, will be discussing privacy and security in our "new normal" at DMEXCO @home , this year's virtual version of the conference focusing on digital business, marketing, and innovation. The conversation will be streamed on Wednesday, September 23, at 4 p.m. CET in Studio 1 of DMEXCO.

Nikolaus Röttger, journalist and founder of the start-up magazine Business Punk and co-founder of the strategic future and brand consulting company FutureStory, will moderate the discussion around digital privacy and security in the current global situation, where professional and social activities have moved online. The speakers will discuss whether people have the rights, tools and knowledge to protect themselves, and if AI can help fight bad actors.



The conference agenda can be found here .

About Garry Kasparov, Avast Security Ambassador

Garry Kasparov became the youngest world chess champion in history in 1985 and was the world's top-rated player for 20 years. He first discovered the potential of AI during his famous matches against the supercomputer Deep Blue. Ever since, he's spoken about future tech, most recently as Avast's security ambassador. His matches against arch-rival Anatoly Karpov and the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue popularized chess and machine intelligence in unprecedented ways.

About Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of Avast

Ondrej Vlcek serves as Chief Executive Officer for Avast. Together with his senior management team, he executes on Avast's vision to deliver people-centric security and spearheads the Company's product innovation program for emerging consumer technology categories, including the Internet of Things and 5G security. Mr. Vlcek was previously President of Avast Consumer, the largest business within the Company, and directed the development of Avast's artificial intelligence-based cloud security network. Mr. Vlcek was also a key member of the executive team that took the company public on the London Stock Exchange in May 2018.

About Avast

Avast (LSE:AVST) is a global leader in digital security products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

