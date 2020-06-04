DMG Consulting Report Identifies Inference Solutions as the Global Market Share Leader for Virtual Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) platform provider Inference Solutions is recognized as the global market share leader, based on number of customers, in the 2020-2021 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report by DMG Consulting LLC.

The report, published June 1 and now in its fourth edition, provides in-depth analysis on the IVA market and competitive landscape. It also explores the trends driving adoption, including Covid-19, which DMG expects will increase the need for omni-channel self-service solutions among government entities and enterprises.

"The adoption of IVAs has sped up, but the need to improve productivity and maintain a consistently outstanding customer experience has been and will always be an important goal for enterprises and contact centers," said Donna Fluss, President of DMG Consulting LLC. "We expect the IVA market to hold its own during these troubling times and to see increased adoption once the economies around the world have had time to recover."

DMG predicts that the number of IVA customers will increase by 35% in 2020. Inference Solutions is growing at more than twice that rate. With a 20.2% share of the IVA market, based on number of customers, Inference has expanded its customer base by 85% since being recognized as the market share leader in DMG Consulting's 2019-2020 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report.

"DMG provides one of the most comprehensive annual analyses of the IVA market, and we are pleased to be recognized as the global market share leader for the second consecutive year," said Inference Solutions CEO Callan Schebella. "Our IVAs are now integrated into many of the leading UC and contact center platforms and deployed around the world through a vast network of service providers. Customer acquisition continues to grow significantly as more partners use the Inference Studio platform to build, package and sell IVA solutions to their end-customers."

Inference Studio enables more than 40 resellers to bring multiple IVA solutions to market at multiple price points. Partners can also build differentiated "bundled solutions" into their offerings as part of OEM agreements. Recognizing the rapid adoption of smart speakers and voice assistants, Inference has made key enhancements to Studio that allow both partners and end-customers to leverage conversational AI engines such as Google Dialogflow and Amazon Lex.

"Our partnership with Inference has reduced the complexity of launching new IVA and Voice Bot solutions, which creates tremendous value for our business and customers," said Anand Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Five9. "Five9's commitment to customers is to play well with the ecosystem. Our best-in-breed joint solution has been well received in a post Covid-19 world where customers are anxious to access information without long wait times."

A reprint of selected content from the 2020-2021 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report can be downloaded on the Inference Solutions website. Visit DMG's website for more information regarding the full 271-page report.

