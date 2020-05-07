DMI Digital Leader Program Wins 2020 MUSE Creative Award

BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of nearly 4,000 submissions from 50 countries, the DMI Digital Leader program has been awarded 'Silver' in the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards. The MUSE Creative Awards are a global competition recognizing exemplary creative and design programs and professionals across various industries. DMI was recognized in the Content Marketing / Website category.

"DMI dedicates this achievement to our valued customers whose stories are told through the DMI Digital Leader program," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, CEO and Founder of DMI. "DMI is proud of our work supporting hundreds of Fortune 1,000 companies, more than a dozen U.S. Federal Departments, as well as a rapidly growing number of state and local governments, with digital transformation and mobility solutions. The DMI Digital Leader program showcases the enterprise innovation and business value DMI delivers for the customers we serve. We look forward to showcasing additional DMI Digital Leaders in coming months."

IAA's 2020 award judging panel consisted of a team of 48 multidisciplinary professionals from 19 countries. MUSE entries were gauged in accordance with their respective industry's best standards. Submissions underwent blind judging, where concepts were assessed from a creative and design standpoint. Winners were selected based on entries that best met the competition criteria.

"It is a privilege to recognize DMI for their work," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "As the media frontier expands every year, we are excited for more. It has been an honor for IAA to serve as a platform to celebrate the talents of our 2020 MUSE Creative Award winners."

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients, over a dozen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

Media Contact:

Donna Savarese

DMI Senior Director of Media Relations

[email protected]

240-720-0414

SOURCE DMI

Related Links

https://dminc.com

