DMI Honors JTV Chief Technology Officer Chris Meystrik with a DMI Digital Leader Award

BETHESDA, Md., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of his leadership in developing an innovative omnichannel retail experience for JTV (Jewelry Television) serving customers and viewers in nearly 85 million U.S. homes, DMI recognizes JTV Chief Technology Officer Chris Meystrik with a DMI Digital Leader Award.

DMI, a global mobility solutions and digital transformation leader that helps clients evolve their business models and navigate the digital revolution, partnered with the jewelry retailer through a recent platform enhancement initiative.

Chris Meystrik, JTV Chief Technology Officer

"We needed more control and flexibility over our digital properties to seamlessly integrate our live television information and data with our digital commerce customer interactions," said Meystrik. "Our re-platforming initiative was a large-scale project necessary to remove all friction points for our customers so more web transactions could be facilitated. Our partnership with DMI was central to this project's success. I'm honored to be named a DMI Digital Leader."

JTV is the premier online jewelry shopping destination with live broadcasts 24 hours a day from six high-definition studios at the company's Knoxville, Tennessee headquarters. JTV's industry-leading, mobile-optimized e-Commerce platform was designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touchpoints.

"DMI's dedication to human-centric design was a key success factor in this project since JTV already had an enormous, extremely loyal customer following," said DMI CEO, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "This was a high-stakes project. It's been exciting to support JTV in its mission to open the world of jewelry and gemstones up to an ever-growing audience and customer base. As the company moves toward a headless platform, DMI looks forward to continuing to do our part in positioning JTV at the forefront of the entire jewelry industry."

