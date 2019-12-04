DMI Launches AIM Windows Server Migration Solution

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global mobility solutions and digital transformation leader, has launched its Automated Intelligent Migration (AIM) solution to support organizations still running applications on legacy Window Server 2008. Microsoft will end mainstream support for Windows Server 2008 on January 14, 2020, meaning security updates will also end.

AIM is an industry-leading toolset designed to support businesses in automating the movement and migration of applications from outdated Windows servers to modern Windows Server operating systems or into the cloud. AIM can save enterprises as much as 80% in time and over 70% of the costs associated with traditional manual migration or app re-development efforts.

To ensure your organization is prepared, DMI is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, December 5th from 11AM-12PM ET on migrating production applications (without install scripts or source code) onto modern and supported Windows 2012, 2016, 2019 servers automatically. The following key takeaways will be covered:

Automated vs. Manual – Learn why automation delivers a marked improvement in the number of applications that can be re-installed and put into production.

Business Value – Discover how to derive business value and productivity returns from moving old applications to new, faster, secure environments while deferring the high costs associated with re-developing, remediating or re-platforming applications.

