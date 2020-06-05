Dmitry Valbe Joins K8 Ventures to Lead Technology Development

CHICAGO, JUNE 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Builder Studio, K8 Ventures, has added Dmitry Valbe, former Managing Director, Head of Data Science at Nuveen to its management team. At Nuveen, he lead the Global Distribution Data Science and Client Analytics group. Mr. Valbe brings over sixteen years of experience in Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning to K8. Prior to Nuveen, Dmitry worked at Bank of America, and received his MBA in Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago, Booth.

K8 Ventures

As a Venture Builder Studio, K8 builds companies, in-house, from idea to post revenue, rather than investing its capital in 3rd party companies. Mr. Valbe will lead the development of K8's exising and future companies, including AI-based FuturesightIQ, p3rceive and Calendar Crusher.

"To have the opportunity to take an idea off of a napkin and build it into a revenue generating market leader is why I have joined K8," says Mr. Valbe. "I strongly believe in the Studio model as the way to create a higher level of success in very early stage venture."

K8 presently has four companies in its six-stage development process and a significant pipeline of additonal companies being evaluated for future development. Kurt Johnson, CEO of K8, says, "Artificial Intelligence is becoming a table stake. Having Dmitry on board opens up extensive new areas for us to pursue as we look beyond SaaS and into technology-enabled opportunities."

About K8 Ventures: K8 is a Chicago based Venture Builder Studio established in 2016 to provide a better model for company creation and investor rates of return. K8 takes market driven technology ideas from the napkin to post revenue through a rigorous six-stage construction process. K8 Ventures is managed my Kurt Johnson, Gary Scheier and Dmitry Valbe, all who have extensive knowledge and experience in finance, operations and technology.

Media Contact:

K8 Ventures

847-997-0077

Maca Navas

[email protected]

312-576-7833

SOURCE K8 Ventures