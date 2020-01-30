DMS Embarks On 48-Hour, 220-Mile Race For 2nd Annual DMS Heroes & Legends Ultramarathon

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Digital Media Solutions® (DMS) will honor America's veterans with the 2nd Annual DMS Heroes & Legends Ultramarathon. From April 24 to 26, Team DMS will race around the clock to tackle a grueling 220-mile coast-to-coast course, from New Smyrna to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Partnering with Headstrong, four teams of DMS runners will race relay style, enduring the longest ultramarathon course across the state of Florida, to raise funds and awareness for veteran mental health services.

This year, DMS CEO Joe Marinucci and COO Fernando Borghese take the challenge one step further, pushing themselves, and each other, to undergo the 220-mile course as their own team of two. Each leader will run more than 100 miles on their own, pushing through what will undoubtedly be one of their most physically and mentally challenging endeavors to date.

"Our veterans face unimaginable risks every single day," said Marinucci. "Partnering with Headstrong allows DMS the opportunity to support our nation's heroes and honor their grit and dedication in the best way we know how — by challenging ourselves and others to do the same."

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free and frictionless mental health care treatment for military veterans and their families. In partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College, one of the nation's leading mental health care centers, Headstrong developed an effective, individually tailored and comprehensive treatment program for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction treatment, anxiety and depression, trauma, grief and loss, anger management and military sexual trauma (MST).

"Year two of the DMS Heroes & Legends Ultramarathon means a new opportunity to come together as a team, support something that is bigger than us and push ourselves in ways we haven't before," said Borghese. "It's not every day you get to be a part of a company that prioritizes giving back to communities to the level DMS does. We're excited to continue seeking out new opportunities to drive positive change, challenge others to do the same and commit ourselves to supporting meaningful causes."

Last year, the power of Team DMS led to the completion of the first-ever DMS Heroes & Legends Ultramarathon, raising $50,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation and pledging, as a company, to hire at least 15% of its new workforce from members of the military community, including veterans or military spouses, by the end of 2020.

"I, along with the rest of Team DMS, am digging deep to complete a massive, physically-challenging and meaningful goal," added Marinucci. "If you aren't able to dig deep with us on the race course, we ask that you dig deep in your pockets and help us support those who put their lives on the line to keep us safe and defend our communities, our freedom and our security."

On April 26, following the Ultramarathon, DMS will be hosting the inaugural Heroes & Legends Gala, a charity event with a celebrity performer (to be announced) and silent auction. The Gala is open to the public, with tickets starting at $125. For additional information on the DMS Heroes & Legends Ultramarathon, including sponsorship opportunities for companies and individuals, go to DigitalMediaSolutions.com/Ultramarathon.

