DMS Governance Acquires Host Capital Limited

As a result of this acquisition, DMS will be uniquely placed to assist from inception to launch of FCA Authorised Collective Investment Schemes. The DMS London office is led by Noelle White who is responsible for overseeing the strategic growth of its U.K. based team and products. Previously with Blackrock, Noelle has extensive experience in financial product development, operations and oversight.

Anne Storie, CEO commented, "We are delighted to welcome Host and its experienced team to DMS. This is a key acquisition for us that allows us to build on our existing client offering for our expanding European client base. Our clients in the UK, Ireland, and Luxembourg will now be able to take full advantage of our broadened comprehensive services."

DMS' European headquarters based in Ireland is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland to act as an AIFM and UCITS Management Company and has been branched into Luxembourg in response to increased client interest in establishing Luxembourg investment products.

DMS has a successful track record as a European AIFM and UCITS Management Company supported by an experienced team of professionals unparalleled in any third-party management company offering.

In addition, its European group companies and business affiliates can support:

Risk Management and regulatory reporting solutions

Distribution support services

European Structured Finance solutions

Trade Execution

Cash Management

CRS

Banking & Trust

Corporate Services

Outsourcing Solutions to support the establishment of tax and regulatory substance in the European Union

Derek Delaney, COO advised, "DMS has been highly recognized for its pioneering work in the fund governance industry and this acquisition will allow us to develop and enhance our client offerings enabling us to serve our clients with intensity through every stage of their business growth."

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in governance + risk + compliance, representing leading investment funds and managers. Since 2000, DMS has delivered high-quality, professional services to a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies and is proud to be the leading, independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally. Through its in-depth knowledge across every aspect of the governance landscape, DMS has been a driving force in the shaping of today's industry.

