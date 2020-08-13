dna Communications Names Mike Rosich New York General Manager

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dna Communications today announced the appointment of Mike Rosich as executive vice president, general manager, New York. Rosich joins dna from Marina Maher Communications, where he was executive director of creative strategy and storytelling. In his new role, Rosich will lead strategy and operations for the New York office, responsible for the growth of the agency's largest operation and for driving innovative solutions for clients. He will report to Laura Schoen, chief healthcare officer, Constituency Management Group, and president, Global Healthcare, Weber Shandwick.

"Mike is a driven leader and seasoned advisor whose unique background marries hard science with creativity – an invaluable asset for our client partners and teams," Schoen said. "Since its founding nearly a decade ago, dna has grown at an impressive clip. With Mike at the helm in one of our key markets, we can accelerate that momentum and deliver greater business-building results to the agency as well as powerful solutions for our clients."

Over the course of his career, Rosich has excelled at collaboration and bridge-building, bringing together teams and expertise across the communications functions – from digital strategy to content development to strategic planning – to serve clients in entirely new, holistic efficient ways. In his most recent roles at Marina Maher Communications and RXMosiac, Rosich drove integrated, business-driving campaigns and developed digital healthcare offerings that fueled growth. Prior to that, he worked at healthcare advertising agencies Rosetta and Heartbeat.

Rosich has worked across a wide variety of therapeutic categories, including dermatology, women's health, oncology, vaccination, medical devices and health tech. He also has rich, diverse experience in consumer health, corporate communications and consumer goods.

"The impressive team at dna has carved a leading-edge niche in the healthcare space by breaking down complex concepts to create work that resonates deeply with key stakeholders," Rosich said. "I'm thrilled to be joining the dna family and look forward partnering with its fantastic client roster to help bring these stories to life."

dna delivers strategic, creative solutions that are grounded in science, yet accessible to a wide spectrum of stakeholders – from patients and healthcare providers to policy makers and advocacy organizations. The agency has spearheaded influential campaigns on major health issues like addiction, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, macular degeneration, immunotherapy in oncology, evolving HIV treatment and multiple sclerosis. In partnership with its clients, dna's work has been recognized at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the Clio Awards and PRovoke's SABRE Awards.

About dna Communications

dna Communications is a healthcare communications agency with unique thinking, insight and attitude. Through its patient-centric and science-first approach, dna helps its client partners negotiate the healthcare sector's ever-changing commercial, regulatory, scientific and communications landscape. dna is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.dna-comms.com/.

