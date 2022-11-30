DNA ConneXions® Raising Awareness for Alzheimer's Disease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's disease is a form of dementia that is expected to affect over 75 million individuals by 2030 and almost 2 billion by 2050. Evidence-based scientific research has found a link between the Apolipoprotein E (ApoE) gene found on chromosome 19 and Alzheimer's disease. Individuals inherit two alleles for each gene, one from each parent, and the genetic combination determines your ApoE "genotype" - E2/E2, E2/E3, E2/E4, E3/E3, E3/E4, E4/E4.

The ApoE4 genetic variant has been associated with:

DNA ConneXions®

Alzheimer's Disease

Brain atrophy

Cardiovascular Disease

Poor Immune Response

Increased Cholesterol Levels

The Missing Link between Heavy Metals, ApoE, and Alzheimer's Disease

Your ApoE genotype can determine how well your body can eliminate heavy metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, and aluminum. Heavy metal exposure from food, water, air, and mercury dental amalgam fillings can bind to the ApoE protein and can accumulate in the central nervous system leading to various neurodegenerative diseases (Source).

While the optimal genotype for removing heavy metals is ApoE 2/2, ApoE 3/3 is the most common, and the most detrimental genotype is ApoE 4/4. Individuals with ApoE 3/4 or 4/4 have a very difficult time detoxifying mercury or other heavy metals and have an increased propensity to develop Alzheimer's disease.

The DNA ConneXions® ApoE Genotyping Test can provide insight into your genetics. Knowing your risk factor allows you to take proper measures to mitigate potential health challenges in the future. It is important to remember, a 4/4 ApoE genotype is not a guarantee or diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, although it does indicate a marked increase in the propensity to develop the illness. Patients should seek a consultation with a qualified physician or specialist if they possess a high-risk genotype.

Dr. Blanche Grube, owner/CEO of DNA ConneXions® and a dentist for over 40 years stated, "Evidence-based research has linked exposure to mercury dental amalgams as a significant risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. The tragedy is that this information is not widely known. This is especially concerning because over half of the United States population has mercury dental amalgam fillings. Not only consumers, but especially those working in the dental field should also take this simple test due to occupational exposure."

The DNA ConneXions ApoE test panel can be utilized without a doctor's order and is performed with a simple, non-invasive dental Super Floss in the comfort of your own home.

DNA ConneXions® offers five test panels utilizing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). This molecular technique amplifies human DNA in order to yield exceedingly sensitive and specific results.

