DNA Methylation Market Size to Reach USD 7.79 Billion in 2030 | Rising Usage of Dna Methylation in Dna Sequencing Analyses is a Key Factor Driving Industry Growth, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global DNA methylation size reached USD 2.08 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising usage of DNA methylation in DNA sequencing analyses and increasing adoption of the technique in agrigenomic investigations are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of DNA methylation in various sequencing methods such as pyro-sequencing, Illumina sequencing, Ion-Torrent, and Oxford Nanopore sequencing is driving demand. In addition, DNA methylation is widely used as an epigenetic biomarker in oncology research laboratories across the globe. DNA methylation technology is increasingly being used in academic and cancer research, driven by increasing prevalence of different cancers globally. In addition, alternative diagnostic methods are being adopted for early detection of genetic disorders. These are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth to a major extent going ahead.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1006

Restraints:

Expertise is lacking in the field of biotechnology to enable conducting of DNA methylation experiments. DNA methylation shows promising results in the field of biotechnology field, but availability of skilled lab technicians is relatively low. Low adoption of DNA methylation as a commercial diagnostic test are a potential restraining factor for DNA methylation market growth. Although it provides promising results in the field of basic and applied genomics research, commercialization of the technique as a medical diagnostic test has seen not been possible.

Growth Projections:

The global DNA methylation market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period, and revenue growth is projected to increase from USD 2.08 billion in 2021 to USD 7.79 billion in 2030. Increasing usage of DNA methylation in oncology research is a key factor driving market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns and restrictions in terms of movement, which also resulted in stalled research and testing at laboratories and research centers globally. However, reopening of academic and research institutions has led to increased usage of DNA methylation. In addition, availability of a wide range of DNA methylation test kits through e-Commerce channels has further opened up opportunities for players in the market. This has also led to increased adoption of DNA methylation in academic institutions.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dna-methylation-market

Current Trends and Innovations:

Demand for DNA methylation as epigenetic biomarkers in clinical laboratories for detection of genomic disorders has been increasing owing to increasing number of research activities being conducted in the recent past, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. DNA methylation is widely used in DNA sequencing, as well as genomic analyses studies. This is expected to boost market revenue growth significantly during the forecast period.

Geographical Outlook:

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing usage of DNA methylation as an epigenetic biomarker and increased usage in the research sector.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report are New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences, Inc., Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Abcam plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Diagenode Diagnostics S.A.

In February 2022 , New England Biolabs announced a partnership with EpiCypher, Inc., in order to co-develop library prep kits specifically optimized for providing the best performance with CUTANA CUT&RUN epigenomic assays of the latter company. CUTANA CUT&RUN epigenomic assay of the EpiCypher, Inc. has been steadily replacing chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing to be the leading technology in chromatin mapping. The current product is expected to address the concerns regarding complicated assay development, high reaction costs, and low-yield experiment adaptation.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1006

Emergen Research has segmented the global DNA methylation market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Bisulfite DNA Modification



Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation



High-Resolution Melt Analysis



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

DNA Sequencing



Oncology Research



Microarray



Immunological Assay



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Biotechnology Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Academic Institutions



Research Laboratories



Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Enzymes



Reagents



Kits



Instruments and Consumables



Others

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1006

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico





o Europe





a. Germany





b. France





c. U.K.





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Benelux





g. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

&



a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Turkey





e. Rest of MEA

Read Latest Blog articles Published by Emergen Research:

Top 10 Companies In Silicon Photonics Market

A Paradigm Shift to Personalized Medicine in Cancer Therapy and Advancements in Drug Development Programs to Drive Companion Diagnostics Market Growth

Top 10 Leading Companies in the Battery Recycling Market

Top 10 Leading Companies in the Artificial Organs Industry

Advancements in Delivery of Radiotherapy and Rising Need to Improve Cancer Management to Fuel Growth of Radiotherapy Market

Paradigm Shift Towards Sustainable Food Production and Healthy Eating Trends to Drive Plant-based Proteins Market Growth

Top 10 Companies Providing Molecular Diagnostics Tools and Technologies to Improve Disease Management and Therapy

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Press Release Available @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-dna-methylation-market

SOURCE Emergen Research