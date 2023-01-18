DNA Synthesis Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $12.76 Billion by 2030 at a 19.63% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Synthesis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Gene Synthesis, Oligonucleotide Synthesis), By Application (Research And Development, Therapeutics), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 12.76 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.63% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the rising focus on personalized genome sequencing that aids determine patient care.

In addition, DNA synthesis has the capability to revolutionize biological research activities for widespread applications in disease monitoring, drug discovery, and pharmacogenomics.



Progress in enzyme engineering is boosting the development of different approaches for enzymatic DNA synthesis. It involves the use of enzymes to chain the nucleic acids together in the required sequence and requires further optimization for its widespread applications.

Many market players are striving to devise novel technologies for efficient enzymatic production of nucleotides in the lowest turnaround time. For instance, in May 2021, Ribbon Biolabs set a mission of synthesizing DNA sequences of 10,000 base pairs and accomplished a milestone of a 20,000 base pair DNA molecule by December 2021.



Gene synthesis has a broad spectrum of applications in targeted mutagenesis with a specific sequence of nucleotides along with the regulation of a desired phenotypic expression. It forms the primary basis of genetic engineering, which has significantly leveraged the scope and quality of antibodies by the development of antibody fragments with high specificity.



Oligonucleotide synthesis is the laboratory-based production of relatively short fragments of nucleic acids in a required definitive sequence. The technique is an extremely robust practice that facilitates rapid and inexpensive access to the custom-made oligonucleotides of the desired sequence. Companies have devised their oligonucleotide libraries to aid their nucleotide synthesis processes. For instance, in July 2022, Ribbon Biolabs declared that it secured a U.S. Patent that comprises Ribbon Biolabs' method for the synthesis of a nucleotide molecule using a diverse library of oligonucleotides. The approach comprises a pre-built library of oligonucleotides for efficient access.



DNA Synthesis Market Report Highlights

By service type, oligonucleotide synthesis held the largest share in 2022 due to the rising demand for synthetic nucleotide strands for their utility in research studies

By application, the research and development segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the demand for synthetic nucleotides for a wide spectrum of applications in bioengineering and mRNA-based vaccines

By end-use, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to a rise in the applications of synthetic nucleotides to leverage bio-molecular therapies. The rise in the demand for novel drug discovery also positively impacts the growth of this segment

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to emerging advancements in life sciences research and rapidly growing demand for novel bio-therapeutics in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably due to a rise in the demand for biological research and novel drug discovery. Moreover, key market players are working towards entering the Asia Pacific market with their modern nucleotide production expertise

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Technological Advancements in the Field of Synthetic Biology

Rising Investments Toward Research & Development (R&D) Activities

Market Restraints

Potential Biosafety, Biosecurity, and Ethical Issues

Stringent Government Regulations & Guidelines

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Services Type Business Analysis

4.1 Oligonucleotide Synthesis

4.2 Gene Synthesis



Chapter 5 Application Analysis

5.1 Research & Development

5.2 Diagnostics

5.3 Therapeutics



Chapter 6 Edn-Use Analysis

6.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.2 Academic & Research Institutes

6.3 Contract Research Organizations



Chapter 7 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Bioneer Corporation

Eton Bioscience

LGC Biosearch Technologie

IBA GmbH

Eurofins Scientific

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Quintara Biosciences

GenScript Biotech Corporation

