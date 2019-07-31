DNA Vascular Center is the First in Texas to Create Non-Surgical Dialysis Fistulas Using Two FDA-Approved Systems - Ellipsys® and WavelinQ™

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Nephrology Associates (DNA) is among the first in the nation to create a minimally invasive fistula, known as either a percutaneous or endovascular arteriovenous fistula (pAVF or EndoAVF). Led by Interventional Nephrologist Neghae Mawla, MD, the team at the DNA Vascular Center Plano is the first in Texas to have successfully created these fistulas using both the Ellipsys® and BD WavelinQTM systems.

The arteriovenous fistula (AVF) connects the artery and vein together. It is essential for patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) to receive hemodialysis treatment. This fistula is the most successful option for vascular access in dialysis patients. For more than 50 years, AVF creation has required open surgery in an operating room.

The two revolutionary systems newly approved by the FDA – the Ellipsys® System developed by Avenu Medical and the BD WavelinQTM system developed by Becton, Dickinson and Company – are game-changers in the world of dialysis access. Both systems are delivered through a small puncture and catheter placement, replacing sutures and scars with a simple bandage and dressing, and transforming the operating room experience into a quick outpatient procedure.

Dr. Mawla is not new to endoAVF. In 2016, he was one of the pioneering physicians who participated in the US Pivotal Trial for Ellipsys®, which has now received FDA approval. He has now put DNA on the map by being the first to provide both FDA-approved systems in Texas.

"Initial screening is done by an ultrasound vessel mapping of the arms," Dr. Mawla explains. "Individual anatomy ultimately dictates which system is better suited for the endoAVF creation in any given patient. Choosing to carry both cutting-edge systems allows us to maximize creation options to best serve the needs of our patients."

The BD WavelinQTM procedure is performed by inserting flexible magnetic catheters into an artery and vein. The magnets align and the artery vein connection is made via a burst of radio frequency energy. With the BD WavelinQTM, the physician can choose between two possible anatomical locations for the endoAVF.

In the Ellipsys® system the connection is made via a single catheter inserted through the vein into the artery, followed by a fusion of the two vessels. The location of this connection is a unique third site, different from those created by the BD WavelinQTM.

With both BD WavelinQTM and Ellipsys® systems on hand, DNA can provide patients with three innovative AV creation sites, improving their outcomes of a usable fistula for dialysis.

DNA currently offers this non-surgical procedure to qualified patients at our Plano Vascular Center at 4401 Traditional Trail, Plano, Texas 75093.

Dallas Nephrology Associates (DNA) is a national leader in providing comprehensive care for patients with kidney disease, kidney transplant, and hypertension. DNA has been a trusted source of information and top-quality kidney care in the Dallas/Fort Worth area since 1971. Our mission has always been—and today remains—to provide the most advanced, appropriate care for individuals and families facing kidney disease, help them do it with hope and dignity, and treat them with the respect and compassion they deserve. For more information visit www.dneph.com.

SOURCE Dallas Nephrology Associates

Related Links

http://www.dneph.com

