DNC Chair Jaime Harrison to deliver address at National Press Club April 28

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison will address issues facing American voters, including voting rights and voter suppression, and the outlook for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections, at a virtual National Press Club Headliners event at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

The hour-long program will stream live on the Club's website and YouTube Channel, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Access the event or download a calendar reminder here.