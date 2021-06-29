DNSFilter Announces Summit & Platinum MSP Partners for Q2

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered DNS resolver, DNSFilter , announced its global MSP Partner Partner Program to expand its market reach and showcase marquee managed services providers (MSPs) who are demonstrating an outstanding commitment to security via DNS.

The new program offers MSP partners a one-stop shop for their business's marketing needs and selling DNS as part of their security stack, onboarding new customers with ease, and growing their security posture. DNSFilter sales and marketing resources will provide whiteglove support to select partners each quarter.

The company kicked off its channel expansion in 2018, launching MSP-specific pricing and a private partner portal of unbranded resources available to MSPs of any size. With more than 15,000 customers, and 4M end users, DNSFilter is experiencing rapid growth, in both new customers and average annual recurring revenue. While the program utilizes a conventional system, the benefits are structured to highlight top partners and provide significant marketing and sales benefits through digital channels.

"As businesses evolve their DNS security strategy, we want to create an ecosystem that rewards MSPs and IT organizations that are investing in edge-layer protection," said DNSFilter CEO Ken Carnesi. "COVID-19 has truly upended the way networks have traditionally been managed and protected. This Partner Program will celebrate the MSPs that have risen to the occasion in protecting their clients from DNS-based threats, which are growing rapidly every day."

With the launch of the MSP Partner Program, the company is looking forward to building new strategic relationships to help more MSPs utilize DNSFilter for security via DNS. While all MSPs have access to the Partner Portal, the program will launch with two tiers:

Summit:

Archway Computer , Agoura, CA

Founded in 2011, Archway Computer has always had one goal: to help insurance agencies get the most out of their computer hardware and software. Archway delivers unparalleled, secure managed IT Services, strategically designed and supported by a team of proven, experienced IT engineers, and technical staff—24/7/365. At Archway, they understand insurance agencies rely on fast, efficient service and communications at all times.

Archway Computer will receive the coveted Summit badge, a permanent feature on the DNSFilter website, a seat on the company's beta testing council, and social media promotion throughout the quarter.

Platinum:

anykey , Zurich, Switzerland

Fullscope IT , Phoenix, AZ

HCBG , San Diego, CA

Frederix Hotspot , Hanover, Germany

Jackson Technical , Tulsa, OK

Platinum Partners receive Platinum badges and are highlighted on the Partner Page, as well as access to Platinum-only features and community groups inside the DNSFilter portal.

About DNSFilter

Founded in 2015, DNSFilter provides user-friendly DNS security to protect over 15,000 organizations from online security threats and undesirable content using artificial intelligence. DNSFilter catches threats up to 154 hours faster than competitors, and uniquely identifies more than 47% of domain-based threats including zero day threats.

For more information, visit https://www.dnsfilter.com/ .

