DNSFilter Expands Team Leaders, Including Jen Ayers From CrowdStrike as COO

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven startup company DNSFilter provides DNS threat protection and content filtering for enterprises. The company announced Jen Ayers as Chief Operating Officer, Jerry Cosmas as VP of Finance, Asim Baksh as People Operations Lead, and Jillian Kossman as Director of Marketing.

Jen Ayers most recently held the position of Vice President of OverWatch and Security Response at CrowdStrike. She joins DNSFilter as the Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 20 years of cybersecurity experience to the position.

Prior to her role with CrowdStrike's OverWatch team , Jen was the Senior Director of Product Management at CrowdStrike and spent three years at FireEye on the Security Operations side. She also held multiple roles for GE as a cyber leader in incident response, computer forensics, and supplier security. Jen has a passion for cybersecurity and looks forward to the day that InfoSec is a priority for every company worldwide.

On why she joined DNSFilter, Jen had this to say: "DNSFilter is a vital layer of protection that is part of the 'zero-trust network'. With the rise in targeted attacks by adversaries, the increase of awareness about the importance of having multiple avenues of protection has risen to the top. DNSFilter provides a different type of security compared to the companies I've worked for previously. Yes, DNSFilter is a business solution, but we are not just about protecting companies. I see this as protecting people."

DNSFilter Adds Leadership To Other Departments

Jillian Kossman was formerly the Director of Marketing at iSeatz. As the new Director of Marketing for DNSFilter, she brings over a decade of experience working with B2B companies to deliver data-driven results. She is a passionate advocate for startups outside of traditional tech hubs, and helped found the Southern Startup Report , a news site highlighting entrepreneurs in the Southeast.

Jerry Cosmas is now the VP of Finance, a position he stepped into in mid-February. Before this position, Cosmas was the Director of Finance and Operations for Foundation Software Group (FSG) in Chicago, Illinois.

The company also announced Asim Baksh as People Operations Lead. Baksh spent over 11 years with Marketcircle as Project/Product Manager and Operations Manager, respectively. His expertise will help drive the People Operations unit of DNSFilter.

"We are incredibly proud of the team we've put together at DNSFilter," said Ken Carnesi, CEO and Co-founder. "Having someone as knowledgeable and experienced in cybersecurity as Jen join our team is very exciting."

About DNSFilter

Founded in 2015, DNSFilter provides user-friendly DNS security to protect entire organizations from online security threats and undesirable content using artificial intelligence. The company offers users a 14-day free trial for new users. For more information, visit https://www.dnsfilter.com/ .

