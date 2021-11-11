Do Good Foods Hires Top Talent From KIND, Nestlé and Tyson to Form Leadership Team

The future of food is climate Tweet this

Do Good Foods, which officially launched in August after five years in the making by co-founders and co-CEOs Justin and Matthew Kamine, is a large-scale infrastructure solution for the huge problem of food waste in this country.

The US throws away more than 100 billion pounds of food each year, with about a third of that coming from grocery stores. The Do Good Foods closed loop model collects nutritious surplus grocery after community donations are made and upcycles it into animal feed which is then integrated into the animals' diet, creating the first carbon reduced protein available at scale. The first product, Do Good Chicken, saves approximately 3 lbs of GHG and over 4 lbs of surplus grocery food. Do Good Chicken begins rolling out in January 2022.

The team bringing this solution to market was assembled by the Kamines based on their professional experiences in CPG and Manufacturing, and their passion for doing better for the planet.

"The future of food is climate, and that's why Do Good Foods puts climate, culture and consumers at the center of everything we do," said co-CEOs Justin and Matthew Kamine. "That means building a team of the best and brightest talent who share our values of doing good for people and the planet. Our focus is in creating best in class products that lets consumers know they finally have a real way to make an impact with their food choices."

Do Good Foods was created by the Kamine Family, founders of the Kamine Development Corporation, which has built, owned and operated more than $3.5 Billion in infrastructure for over 35 years. The mission of Do Good Foods is to take a scaled infrastructure approach to eliminating grocery store food waste in the United States. This first-of-its kind closed loop system is made possible through investors, retailers, growers, and a best-in-class team. For more information visit dogoodfoods.com.

