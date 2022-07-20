Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe to witness USD 26.42 Bn growth

Jul 20, 2022, 20:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 26.42 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.60% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Sample Report
The DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe is fragmented, with numerous market players and a few established players. The competition is based on different factors such as price, quality, technology, brand, and variety, with companies resorting to various marketing strategies to increase their market share. The practice of sustainability is essential for future production and is well-applied by major competitors. The competitors in the market are likely to expand their presence in markets with traditionally low penetration. An increase in the production capacity will allow competitors to meet the surging demand for DIY home improvement products from DIY enthusiasts.
Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from the DIFM market might hamper market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are among some of the major market participants.
The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lumber and Landscape Management
- Decor and Indoor Garden
- Kitchen
- Painting and Wallpaper
- Others
The lumber and landscape management segment will have the largest share of the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The high penetration of physical stores and an expansive product assortment are some of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Size
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Trends
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Industry Analysis
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors in Europe
Related Reports:
- Grass Trimmer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
- Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
|
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 26.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.60
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Germany at 29%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Building products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Painting and wallpaper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 BAUHAUS AG
- Exhibit 55: BAUHAUS AG - Overview
- Exhibit 56: BAUHAUS AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: BAUHAUS AG – Key news
- Exhibit 58: BAUHAUS AG - Key offerings
- 11.4 BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 59: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.5 EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 62: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 63: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.6 Groupe Adeo
- Exhibit 65: Groupe Adeo - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Groupe Adeo - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Groupe Adeo - Key offerings
- 11.7 HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
- Exhibit 68: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Overview
- Exhibit 69: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group – Key news
- Exhibit 71: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Segment focus
- 11.8 Intergamma BV
- Exhibit 73: Intergamma BV - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Intergamma BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Intergamma BV – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Intergamma BV - Key offerings
- 11.9 ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
- Exhibit 77: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Overview
- Exhibit 78: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Key offerings
- 11.10 Kesko Corp.
- Exhibit 80: Kesko Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Kesko Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Kesko Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Kesko Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Kingfisher Plc
- Exhibit 84: Kingfisher Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Kingfisher Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Kingfisher Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 87: Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings
- 11.12 OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 88: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 89: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article