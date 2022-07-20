Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe to witness USD 26.42 Bn growth

Rising interest in DIY home improvement projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from the DIFM market might hamper market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are among some of the major market participants.

The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Lumber and Landscape Management



Decor and Indoor Garden



Kitchen



Painting and Wallpaper



Others

The lumber and landscape management segment will have the largest share of the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The high penetration of physical stores and an expansive product assortment are some of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Germany at 29% Key consumer countries Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Building products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Painting and wallpaper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 52: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BAUHAUS AG

Exhibit 55: BAUHAUS AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: BAUHAUS AG - Product and service



Exhibit 57: BAUHAUS AG – Key news



Exhibit 58: BAUHAUS AG - Key offerings

11.4 BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 59: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 60: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 61: BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 62: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 63: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 64: EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.6 Groupe Adeo

Exhibit 65: Groupe Adeo - Overview



Exhibit 66: Groupe Adeo - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Groupe Adeo - Key offerings

11.7 HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Exhibit 68: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Overview



Exhibit 69: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Business segments



Exhibit 70: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group – Key news



Exhibit 71: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group - Segment focus

11.8 Intergamma BV

Exhibit 73: Intergamma BV - Overview



Exhibit 74: Intergamma BV - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Intergamma BV – Key news



Exhibit 76: Intergamma BV - Key offerings

11.9 ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)

Exhibit 77: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Overview



Exhibit 78: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Business segments



Exhibit 79: ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS) - Key offerings

11.10 Kesko Corp.

Exhibit 80: Kesko Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Kesko Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Kesko Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Kesko Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Kingfisher Plc

Exhibit 84: Kingfisher Plc - Overview



Exhibit 85: Kingfisher Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Kingfisher Plc – Key news



Exhibit 87: Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings

11.12 OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 88: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 89: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Product and service



Exhibit 90: OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio