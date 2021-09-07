Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market to grow by $ 154.76 bn in 2020, ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, and Wesfarmers Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 07, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 154.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing, the advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors, and the growth of residential real estate industry are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture, high complications in logistics and supply chain operations, and intense market competition might impact the market growth adversely.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/do-it-yourself-home-improvement-retailing-market-industry-analysis
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market: Product Analysis
The market has been segmented by products in lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others. The lumbar and landscape management segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue its dominance in the upcoming years.
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of geography, the DIY home improvement retailing market is segmented in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy for do-it-yourself home improvement retailing in the region. The growth can be attributed to the rising number of dual-income households and the increasing purchasing power of individuals.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports:
Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Online Home Decor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Handicrafts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Companies Covered
- ADEO
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG
- Home Depot Inc.
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- Lowes Companies Inc.
- Travis Perkins Plc
- Walmart Inc.
- Wesfarmers Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADEO
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- Lowes Companies Inc.
- Travis Perkins Plc
- Walmart Inc.
- Wesfarmers Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article