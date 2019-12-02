Do People Actually Buy Giant Car Bows Like the Ones in the Television Commercials?

WARMINSTER, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday Season is here, and once again, car manufacturers are rolling out television commercials featuring quintessential holiday scenes with snowflakes falling, the sounds of jingle bells, and vehicles adorned with giant bows.

Car Bow Store is a family-owned company headquartered in Warminster, PA that has built a business of manufacturing big bows. Founded in 2009, Car Bow Store sells mostly to car manufacturers and dealerships that use them as a marketing tool during the Holiday Season.

28" Big Red Gift Car Bow 30" Red Velvet Car Bow

According to Michael Rudolph, President of Car Bow Store, "December is one of the busiest months of the year for car sales, especially luxury vehicles. Car manufacturers are looking to close out the year on a strong note and finalize the fourth quarter sales numbers." The combination of these factors and holiday promotional deals make December one of the best times to purchase a new vehicle - it is no wonder that many car dealerships will throw-in a car bow for free to seal the deal!

Rudolph added, "People love the feeling of opening a gift-wrapped present. Because it is nearly impossible to wrap a car and some other large gifts, a big bow is the best way to top it off."

Car Bow Store sees the largest spike in the sales of car bows during the holiday season; however, the bows are also popular all year round to top off birthday and graduation gifts. The company has recently observed increased interest in big bows across a variety of industries, especially the Real Estate Industry. Rudolph stated, "Many real estate developers and real estate agents across the country are now using our bows on the front doors of recently sold homes to create a memorable and picture perfect experience for home buyers. We have also had interest in our bows among advertising agencies, television & movie production companies, golf tournaments, mall giveaways, and much more!"

About Car Bow Store:

Car Bow Store is the leading manufacturer of car bows in the United States. The company is the leading innovator in the car bow industry and proudly designs, engineers, and manufacturers all of their big bows at their Warminster, PA headquarters. More information about Car Bow Store is available at https://carbowstore.org.

