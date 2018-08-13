Do 'Sweat' The Small Stuff When It Comes To Meeting And Event Planning

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced meeting and event planners know that one of the most important keys to success is an intense focus on the details. A poll of professional meeting planners on what they consider the most essential factors and potential pitfalls in meeting and event planning are highlighted in Meetings & Events: Small Stuff That You Need to Sweat, which appears on ViewFrom36k, an online resource dedicated to business travel advice and insights from top industry experts.

"There are endless details to pay attention to when planning a meeting or event," said Gabe Rizzi, President of Travel Leaders Corporate, a division of Travel Leaders Group, the organization behind ViewFrom36k. "It can be tempting to focus less on some versus others, especially when you're in a time crunch, but certain mistakes can cost a bundle."

Here's what meeting and event planning experts say are some of the most important items to pay attention to:

Sleeping Rooms: Keep Tabs on Anticipated Utilization

Closely monitor the number of sleeping rooms your group is expecting to use versus the number of rooms you initially guaranteed to make sure you don't pay for rooms you don't need. If you're using a professional travel management company (TMC), they can typically get resort fees reduced or waived and Wi-Fi included in the room rate you negotiate. Also, ask your property for a mix of king and two double-bed rooms at identical rates for use during your meeting as well as a number of rooms for three nights pre- and post-event at the same rate.

Food & Beverage: Meet Your Minimums

Before committing to a minimum spend on food and beverage (F&B) at the hotel, carefully and accurately determine your needs. If you miss the mark, you'll pay the hotel for any unused F&B. Try to limit your exposure by negotiating any potential shortfall payment at the actual cost versus retail price of food and beverage at the property. Also, nobody likes surprises when it comes to paying a bill—so make sure taxes and fees are included in your F&B cost agreement.

Meeting Space and Audio-Visual Fees: Be Specific About What You Need and Look for Savings

Make sure the specific details of your meeting space needs, including desired set-up and tear-down times, are in your contract. Ask for a 24-hour hold on rooms if you have them for more than one day. Also, typically, audio-visual equipment is an add-on. Check to find to out what preferred vendors the hotel or venue works with and ask how to obtain the lowest costs. Also, find out if it is permissible for you to bring items in such as power strips and projectors.

Transportation: Consider the Size of Your Group and How Quickly You Need to Move Them

If you need to move people around, transportation and what it will cost is an important consideration. Depending on your group size, some smaller hotels may offer a complimentary shuttle van but, if you're sharing it with the rest of the hotel, this may not be a reliable option. For larger groups, if people need to be moved rapidly, multiple vehicles may be needed to achieve the timing requirements. These are costs that can add up and need to be carefully negotiated with transportation providers.

