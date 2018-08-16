Do You Have a Home to Sell? RE/MAX Offers Six Basic Tips on How to Select and Work with the Right Broker

"For many, a home sale or purchase is the largest financial transaction of their lives, and it usually impacts their household in an extremely personal way," said LaGrange. "With all that on the line, it's no wonder so many retain a broker in hopes of making the process as quick, painless and profitable as possible. The key is to find the right person."

What are some vital signs sellers should seek when selecting a broker? RE/MAX asked a sampling of its experienced brokers what advice they'd offer a friend searching for a broker in another area of the country. Here are their top six suggestions.

Gauge the broker's professionalism: "You're hiring an expert, so find out about how they do their job," recommends Sophia Su with RE/MAX of Naperville , Naperville , Ill. She advises requesting recommendations from past clients and asking lots of questions about how the broker works.Among the questions Su would ask: Are you a full-time broker? How do you market properties online? What resources do you have to help get my home ready for the market? How well do you know the local market? Seek a broker who takes time to educate you: One of a broker's primary duties, according to Vicki Geiger of RE/MAX Top Properties in Morris, Ill. , is to bring clients up to speed about the current real estate market."We don't sell homes the way we did 15 or 20 years ago. Technology, especially the internet, has had a huge impact on how homes are marketed; property values have changed, as have buyer priorities. It's a different world, and I feel it's part of my job to be sure sellers understand the current market," Geiger said. As an example, she noted that brokers can position listings on dozens of websites and highlight each home with multiple photographs and video footage. "That level of exposure was literally unimaginable when I first entered this business." Help the broker understand your situation and motivations: No broker can do the best possible job without fully understanding their sellers' objectives, noted Kevin Burke of RE/MAX Synergy in Orland Park, Ill. "For some sellers, maximizing the sale proceeds is the primary concern, but for others," Burke explained, "timing may be the critical consideration because they must relocate by a certain date. And some just want the property sold with minimal hassle. Whatever the case, be sure your broker understands your situation and priorities." Explore the costs of selling: A clear understanding of those costs is another basic building block of a good broker-seller relationship. "Sellers often focus on the broker's commission, but there are other costs," explained Michael Lescher of RE/MAX Showcase, Gurnee, Ill. "There are fees for the survey and title search, and here in Illinois there will be attorney's fees and prior year's property taxes for which the seller is responsible. By going through those costs at the beginning, the seller can plan for what's coming." Expect the broker to suggest a fair sales price for your property and provide a detailed explanation of how that conclusion was reached: Pricing a home realistically is something of an art because so many factors can impact its value, including current competition, recent sales, location and condition, according to Bill Grossmann of RE/MAX Vision 212, Chicago ."A broker should be able to explain the rationale behind the recommended price," Grossmann said. "Still, sellers must understand that brokers don't control the market or define the value of a property. Only buyers have that power." Respect the broker's recommendations: Often the most important two things a broker can do for a seller are suggest small changes that make a big difference in how a home resonates with buyers and then help with the negotiations that move a transaction from initial offer through closing. "Developing that kind of successful partnership between seller and broker depends on building a level of trust and communication," said Lescher.

