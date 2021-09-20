Do you know Geosynthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.97% during 2021-2025?

Sep 20, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geosynthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Geosynthetics Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 9.65 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rise in awareness about environmental protection is identified as one of the key drivers for the Geosynthetics Market. However, increased dependence on government authorization may hamper the market.
The Geosynthetics Market is segmented by type (geotextiles, geomembrane, geogrids, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) in this geosynthetics market report to pursue growth opportunities. 43% of the geosynthetics market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the geosynthetics market in APAC.
Companies Mentioned
- ACE Geosynthetics Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Carthage Mills Inc.
- Geosynthetics Ltd.
- Huesker Synthetic GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Geography
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
