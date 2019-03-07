Do You Know if Asbestos is in Your Makeup?

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Consumers want to know that if it's on the shelf or in their online cart that the shampoo, make-up, after shave or other personal care products they buy are safe," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance), the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

Today the Alliance announced its support of the Personal Care Products Safety Act (S.726), introduced by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) last night, to protect consumers and strengthen FDA's oversight of cosmetics and other personal care products.

The safety of everday personal care products has been in the news recently. A range of voices, from the New York Times Editorial Board to Kourtney Kardashian to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have all issued calls for improving the safety of cosmetics and personal care products.

"Everyday millions of men and women use cosmetics and personal care products like shampoo and lotion and assume that they are safe but the FDA does not have adequate authority to ensure the ingredients in these products that American families use daily are safe, nor does FDA have adequate authority to recall these products if they are found to be dangerous," stated Dr. Delgado.

Among actions that would be authorized by S.726:

FDA would have the adequate authority to order recalls of cosmetic and personal care products that threaten consumer safety, such as a contaminated product;

Companies would be required to provide timely reporting of adverse events,

FDA would be required to annually evaluate for safety at least five chemicals used in cosmetic and personal care products; and,

Companies required to include ingredient information and warnings for products sold online.

The legislation's requirements are budget-neutral and financed through a new user fee program paid by cosmetic and personal care product companies. "This legislation, if enacted, would represent the first new consumer protections on cosmetics and personal care products in 80 years. It is action long overdue and we look forward to the bill becoming law," concluded Dr. Delgado.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the best health outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.healthyamericas.org or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Related Links

https://www.healthyamericas.org

