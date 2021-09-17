Do you know the Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 6.86% during 2021-2025?

Sep 17, 2021, 18:00 ET
The "functional food ingredients market by Product (Probiotics and prebiotics, Proteins and amino acid, Dietary fibers, Vitamins and minerals, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings.
Impact of COVID-19
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have NEUTRAL growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The leading product segment is probiotics and prebiotics.
- What will be the size of the market during 2021-2025?
The market size is expected to reach a value of USD 34.86 billion during 2021-2025.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC has a share of 37% of the market.
- Is the functional food ingredients market concentrated or fragmented?
The functional food ingredients market is fragmented.
Although the increased demand for functional food ingredients from the probiotics segment and rising health awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of functional foods is likely to pose a challenge to market vendors.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, the functional food ingredients market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Tate and Lyle Plc are some of the major market participants.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Functional Food Ingredients Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Probiotics And Prebiotics
- Proteins And Amino Acid
- Dietary Fibers
- Vitamins And Minerals
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The functional food ingredients market report covers the following areas:
- Functional Food Ingredients Market Size
- Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends
- Functional Food Ingredients Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist functional food ingredients market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the functional food ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the functional food ingredients market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional food ingredients market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Probiotics and prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Proteins and amino acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dietary fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding AS
- Givaudan SA
- Ingredion Inc.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Kanegrade Ltd.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Tate and Lyle Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
