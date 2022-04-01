Do You Legally Need Uninsured Or Underinsured Motorist Coverage?

Georgia's law requires that every motorist be offered uninsured motorist coverage when they purchase their insurance says Mann Law Firm

MACON, Ga., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a 2021 study by the Insurance Research Council, 12.4 percent of motorists in Georgia were uninsured in 2019. And insured drivers in the U.S. have had to pay more than $13 billion per year in costs relating to incidents with uninsured motorists.

Georgia law states that every driver must carry liability insurance that meets, at least, the minimum coverage. David Mann, a Macon, GA, attorney, believes that the law was passed to benefit the average motorist who can be involved in a crash at any time.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 31,720 people lost their lives in motor accidents during the first nine months of 2021, a 12% increase from the same timeframe of 2020 and the highest since 2006.

Mann explains that you do not have to be in your vehicle to activate your uninsured motorist coverage. A victim could be out for his regular morning jog and get hit by an uninsured driver. "If you end up in a car accident and the driver at fault is uninsured, by default, your underinsured motorist coverage kicks in," says Mann.

"Accidents can cause grief and anger to victims and their families. In some cases, emptied savings in frantic efforts to provide the best medical care possible," Mann says. "I believe the law regarding drivers getting and renewing their insurance plans should be enforced, and stricter penalties should be handed to negligent parties."

