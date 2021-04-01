Do Your Parents Blast the TV Volume to Understand Dialogue?

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZVOX, the industry leader in dialogue clarification technology, is offering everyone – including the millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss – an opportunity to dramatically enhance their enjoyment of TV watching with its new AV100 "Mini" Home Theater Speaker System. An ideal present for Mother's Day or Father's Day, the AV100 utilizes ZVOX's patented AccuVoice clarification hearing aid technology to literally "lift" dialogue out of TV programming, so everyone in the room can hear the dialogue on their favorite shows clearly and succinctly – even at low volumes. The AV100 is currently available for sale at zvox.com, HSN.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com. Check Zvox.com or hsn.com for lowest sale/promotional price.

ZVOX AV100 TV Speaker Featuring AccuVoice Hearing Aid Technology - with TV ZVOX AV100 TV Speaker featuring AccuVoice Hearing Aid Technology - Product Only

At just 10" wide and weighing less than one pound, the AV100 fits just about anywhere and is easy to install either above, below, or next to any flatscreen TV or tablet. Designed for total ease of hookup, it connects with just one wire to the TV, plug it into a wall, turn down the sound on the TV speakers, and users will get high quality sound and clear voices on every program.

Amplifies TV Enjoyment by Enhancing and Clarifying Dialogue

The ZVOX AV100 features six levels of AccuVoice boost to enhance and clarify TV dialogue. This provides users with options so they can select the right level for their hearing needs. The AV100 also enhances the home entertainment experience a step further by adding a new PHASECUE® Virtual Surround Sound feature for rich, three-dimensional sound for movies or music. It also features dual high-output wide-range speakers plus a passive radiator for rich sound, with a Class D digital amplifier and Dolby™ Digital decoding for crystal clear, room-filling sound.

"Millions of Americans over the age of 55 suffer from some degree of hearing loss," noted ZVOX CEO Tom Hannaher. "At ZVOX, we recognized a growing frustration among these folks and developed products like the AV100 just for them. He added, "It's not just the Seniors having difficulty understanding TV dialogue, it's an issue endemic with flat-screen TVs and bad audio mixing on program. Thanks to our proprietary voice clarification technologies, ZVOX is now making it possible for families to enjoy TV programming to its fullest."

ZVOX: A New Kind of Hearing Company.

A host of companies address hearing issues with digital hearing aids, but only ZVOX AUDIO creates advanced hearing solutions in the form of digital speakers. Founded in 2003 as a traditional home speaker company, ZVOX quickly made its mark as a pioneering "sound bar" manufacturer. In 2014, the company introduced its patented AccuVoice technology, a milestone innovation that established it as the unrivalled industry leader in dialogue clarity. AccuVoice uses advanced algorithms to mimic the functions of a hearing aid, resulting in a dramatically new level of dialogue boost and voice clarity. With the launch of its first AccuVoice TV Speaker in 2016, ZVOX created a new category of dialogue clarifying products and found a broader audience among the over-50 demographic and consumers with mild hearing loss. Now marketing products using the fifth generation of its AccuVoice technology, ZVOX offers a variety of hearing-related products including speakers, wireless headphones and FDA registered hearing aids. Based in Swampscott, MA, ZVOX sells though zvox.com, Amazon, Home Shopping Network, and selected retailers including BJ's Wholesale and Magnolia stores within Best Buy locations. Over 300,000 AccuVoice speakers have been sold to date.

