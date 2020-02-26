DOAR Announces Significant Growth Driven by High Profile Civil and Criminal Cases

DOAR continued to be involved in the most complex, high profile white collar criminal cases in New York, California, Illinois and New Jersey. These include cases alleging spoofing, bribery, wire fraud, money laundering, political corruption and accounting fraud. Growth was also attributed to DOAR's representation of a number of parties in litigation involving the opioid crisis as well as multi-billion dollar business disputes and intellectual property cases.

DOAR's president and trial consulting practice leader, Scott Allen, states, "Just when I think we have reached the pinnacle of high profile cases, our clients turn to us for ever bigger, more complex cases. I am proud to say that our work has been instrumental in both successful criminal defense verdicts and on behalf of large corporate clients in significant commercial disputes. 2020 has already started off stronger than 2019."

The expansion of DOAR's intellectual property consulting practice has also been a key to DOAR's growth. The company's involvement as consulting and testifying experts in patent licensing, infringement, invalidity and valuation, particularly relating to emerging technologies has resulted in a growth of the practice by 50%. These technologies include wireless communications, autonomous vehicles, audio/video streaming, wearable devices and payment systems.

Michael Connelly, DOAR's Director of Intellectual Property Litigation, adds, "The reliance on DOAR as consulting and testifying experts in patent disputes by our clients has been astounding. Our consultants and affiliates are among the most experienced, knowledgeable and prominent individuals in the relevant areas of technology and industry. This past year has been amazing."

DOAR expects continued growth in these areas of litigation as well as significant growth in its employment litigation practice where the company is actively involved in several high profile civil and criminal cases involving allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, pay disparity and discrimination.

DOAR has expanded its footprint to include ten new hires across the organization and a new office location in Dallas, TX. This year, the firm intends to announce additional practice areas and build on its reputation for helping top attorneys meet the new challenges that they face.

Paul Neale, DOAR's CEO, states, "DOAR's success is constantly driven by our amazing employees and the hard work and dedication they give our clients year in and year out. I could not be more proud of the work that we do and the fact that the country's most prominent lawyers turn to us for our insight, expertise and advice."

